Apple to release new watch on October 15 following production snags

-
ALSO READ
Samsung pips Xiaomi to grab 2nd spot in global wearables market
Samsung, Google's upcoming smartwatch software could debut at MWC 2021
Apple plans faster watch, future temperature and glucose sensors
Siri spills the beans on Apple event. Block your calendars for April 20
Country's first e-vehicles-only area to be developed in Gujarat's Kevadia
-
Apple Inc. set a release date of Oct. 15 for its latest smartwatch, a sign that it’s coping with production challenges that had dogged the new device.
The company plans to begin taking orders for the product -- called the Apple Watch Series 7 -- this Friday, Oct. 8, starting at 8 a.m. New York time. It will then hit stores a week later, Apple said in a statement on its website.
The Series 7 watch was unveiled on Sept. 14, but Apple left the release date vague at the time, saying it would be “later this fall.” The device has a bigger display, marking the first time the company has enlarged the watch’s screen since the Series 4 three years ago.
Apple customers and investors were bracing for delays since August, when people familiar with the matter said the watch was suffering production snags. An Oct. 15 release would come three weeks after the rollout of Apple’s flagship iPhone device, which was announced at the same time.
The Series 7 comes in 41 millimeter and 45 millimeter sizes, and the company is touting it as the most durable Apple Watch ever. The price will start at $399 in the U.S.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU