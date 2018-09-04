Apple to unveil new products on Sept 12: Get ready for new iPhones and more

It's confirmed! Inc is set to roll out its latest lineup of products, more importantly, the new version of iPhone on September 12 at the Steve Jobs Theater in the company's Cupertino, California campus. "Gather Round," said the invite on Apple's website. Beyond the iPhones, has been working on updated AirPods, an AirPower wireless charger, a new Watch, and revamped iPad Pro tablets for this year, according to several reports. This means consumers can look forward to a series of product launches in the upcoming event.

Let's have a look at the possible launches this September 12 in the most-awaited tech event:

iPhone XS, Plus, 9, or something entirely different?

If reports are to be believed, Apple will unveil its renewed iPhone strategy at the event. It’s planning three new models that look like the iPhone X, including a refresh to the flagship device, a larger premium model, and a larger, cheaper model that comes in different colours. All three devices will have facial recognition and edge-to-edge screens like the iPhone X, but the two premium models will have OLED screens, while the cheaper phone will use LCD technology, Bloomberg News has reported.

What about the specifications?

According to recent reports, there'll be a new high-end iPhone, internally dubbed D33, with a display that measures about 6.5-inch diagonally. That would make it the largest iPhone by far and one of the biggest mainstream phones on the market. It will continue to have a glass back with stainless steel edges and dual cameras on the back and come in multiple colours. The big difference on the software side will be the ability to view content side-by-side in apps like Mail and Calendar. It will be Apple's second phone with a crisper organic light-emitting diode, or OLED, screen.

Revamped iPad tablets

Apple updated the iPad back in the Spring, but it's now nearly a year since the iPad Pro was last updated. The new iPad Pros will come in sizes around 11-inches and 12.9-inches and include slimmer bezels. They'll remove the home button and fingerprint sensing in lieu of an iPhone X-like gesture interface and Face ID for unlocking the tablet, people familiar with the plans said. The iPad mini, which was last upgraded in 2015, and the 9.7-inch iPad, last refreshed in March, won't be upgraded, according to several media reports.

12 and macOS 14

Everyone is also looking forward to an upgrade of the software of Apple products. As earlier announced in WWDS 2018, the iPhone usually shares its September event with announcements of when the latest version of (in this case 12) and macOS (Mojave) will become available to the public in their final form.

Upgraded iWatch

The Watches will look similar to current models but will include larger screens that go nearly edge-to-edge. Their overall size will remain similar, making them compatible with existing straps, people familiar with the product informed Bloomberg.