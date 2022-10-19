JUST IN
Apple TV 4K with A15 Bionic launched: Price, specs, availability details

The Apple TV 4K comes in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Ethernet models with storage of 64GB and 128GB, respectively

Topics
Apple Inc | Apple TV | Apple Music

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Apple TV 4K
Apple TV 4K

Apple on Tuesday launched the Apple TV 4K. Powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic processor, the Apple TV 4K comes in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Ethernet models with storage of 64GB and 128GB, respectively. The Apple TV 4K with Siri-enabled remote is up for orders at a starting price of Rs 14,900 on Apple store online with availability in stores beginning November 4. The Siri remote can be purchased separately for Rs 5,900 and it is compatible with all generations of Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD.

In a limited time offer, Apple is providing free three months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade to eligible customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, or Mac. Besides, it is offering AppleCare+ for Apple TV, providing three years of technical support and additional hardware coverage, including unlimited incidents of accidental damage protection.

Apple TV 4K: Features and specifications

The Apple TV 4K supports HDR10+ high dynamic range standard besides Dolby Vision. It supports Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital 7.1, and Dolby Digital 5.1 audio standards. The Apple TV 4K is compatible with other Apple devices and services such as Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Arcade. It also supports Apple’s smart home ecosystem, allowing users to control their smart home devices while away. The Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi + Ethernet) model offers support for Gigabit Ethernet for fast networking and streaming, Thread mesh networking protocol for smart home accessories, and 128GB on-board storage.

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 13:21 IST

