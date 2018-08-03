Are professional photographers choosing phone camera over fearsome DSLRs?

In September 2017, photojournalist Prashanth Vishwanathan was travelling on assignment. Myanmar’s military had denied human rights violations in dealing with Rohingya Muslims, even as thousands poured into refugee camps in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar.

Vishwanathan had been hired by German news organisation Deutsche Welle to cover the crisis. The only problem was that a camera would attract attention in sensitive circumstances. As Vishwanathan says, “The moment you point a camera at someone, you become the focus of someone else’s attention.” Deutsche ...