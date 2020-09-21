As Covid-19 sweeps the world, people shift online to socialise, interact

In 2020, the way data is consumed changed fundamentally. As Covid-19 pandemic swept the globe, almost all aspects of life—right from workplace to working out— shifted online, and people moved to the digital world of apps to socialise, entertain and interact.

According to a recent report by social media management platform Hootsuite, almost two-thirds (65 per cent) of the world’s total ‘eligible’ population now logs into at least one social media platform. And with more than 376 million new users since July last year, that translates to almost 12 new users ...