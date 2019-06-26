Asus 6z first sale starts today at 12 PM: Know price, specs, launch offers

Taiwanese electronics maker Asus’s recently launched smartphone, the 6z (review), goes on sale on Wednesday for the first time in India. The Flipkart-exclusive smartphone comes in 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB RAM and storage variants priced at Rs 31,999, Rs 34,999 and Rs 39,999, respectively. As part of lthe faunch offer, Flipkart is offering its complete mobile protection plan worth Rs 3,999 for Rs 99 only.

The 6z is a premium midrange smartphone. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 system-on-chip and boots Android Pie operating system-based ZenUI 6.0. The OS has several value-add features integrated by for an improved user experience.

The key highlight of the phone is its motorised flip camera module, which rotates 180-degree and turns into a selfie camera, and a 5,000 mAh battery, which supports 18W fast charging with the supplied charger. The phone is compatible with the Quick Charge 4.0 quick-charging technology.

The has a glass-metal-glass build with Gorilla Glass 6 on the front and Gorilla Glass 3 on the back. The phone’s overall design resembles the ROG phone, albeit without the flashy elements like exhaust vents and LED insignia. The phone’s key design highlight is its 6.41-inch fullHD+ screen with no notch or cut-out area for earpiece and sensors which gives it a three-side bezel-less profile.

Imaging is covered by a dual-camera set-up, which features a 48-megapixel primary sensor (Sony IMX 586) of an f/1.79 aperture and a 13MP ultra-wide lens of a 125-degree field of view. The cameras are part of a motorised flip module resting inside a cut-out area on the back. Unlike the motorised pop-up camera module that ejects from the chassis, the flip module rotates 180 degrees, giving more flexibility to the user, especially while taking panorama shots or selfie shots.