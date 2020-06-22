Asus ROG Phone II goes on sale at Flipkart, gets costlier due to GST hike

ROG Phone II on Monday goes on sale at Flipkart, announced the Taiwanese electronics maker Launched at Rs 37,999 in 2019, the gaming smartphone gets a price hike of Rs 2,000 owing to increase in goods and services tax on smartphones and depreciating currency value. However, this revision in price is subsidised as absorbs some portion of price hike due to depreciation currency and GST, which is touted to be more than Rs 2,500 on each unit.

ROG Phone II price in India

The price of ROG Phone II with new GST and depreciated rate impact should have been approximately Rs 42,554, according to Asus. With the company absorbing some portion of the impact on pricing, the ROG Phone II is available at a subsidised price of Rs 39,999.

“We have been overwhelmed with the love that the community has shown towards the brand ROG and especially towards ROG Phone II. The device is globally acclaimed and has won several prestigious awards for Best Gaming Smartphone of 2019. Owing to the success that we have witnessed and in-spite of the current adverse changes in the business environment, we have decided to absorb Rs 2,555 cost increase on ROG Phone II and not pass the additional cost to our Fans,” said Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, ASUS India.



Phone II specifications

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ system-on-chip. It has a 6.59-inch AMOLED screen of a fullHD+ resolution (2340 x 1080). The screen has an enhanced refresh rate that goes up to 120Hz. Moreover, the screen has a 240Hz touch sampling, 1ms response time, 108 per cent DCQ-P3 colour gamut, 10-bit HDR support and a touch latency of 49ms.

Powerig the phone is a 6,000 mAh battery. It has two USB type-C ports (on the left and bottom of the chassis) and the phone supports Quick Charge 4.0 fast-charge technology. The port on the left side also doubles up as a connector to attach ROG accessories (sold separately). It can also be used to transfer data at up to 10Gbps using USB 3.1 Gen 2, and it can output a 4K video using DisplayPort 1.4. The bottom Type-C port supports USB 2.0 transfers, plus fast-charging via Quick Charge 3.0 and USB Power Delivery 3.0 adapters. The phone has front-facing stereo speakers with DTS:X Ultra DSP.

Imaging is covered by a dual-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor of an f/1.79 aperture and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, the phone has a 24MP selfie camera. The phone also boasts the quad-array noise-cancellation technology through four built-in microphones.