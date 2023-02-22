JUST IN
New data protection bill to peg age of 'children' at 18 years: Report
Athletic apparel retailer Lululemon to ramp up tech team in India
New campus hiring may take a hit by delayed onboarding from IT firms
Vodafone inks new deal with Google on RCS messaging, Pixel devices
Jio Haptik Technologies Ltd plans to use ChatGPT AI to empower enterprises
'Call of Duty: Warzone' coming to iOS devices soon, users can pre-order
What are deepfakes, and why is the world finding it hard to detect them?
Global researchers to decode new heart health using Apple Watch, says Apple
Meta-Owned WhatsApp working on new private newsletter tool, says report
PC and printer major HP launches new OMEN 17 gaming laptop in India
You are here: Home » Technology Â» News
New campus hiring may take a hit by delayed onboarding from IT firms
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Athletic apparel retailer Lululemon to ramp up tech team in India

Lululemon which sells a variety of athletic wear is expanding its India Tech Hub, where teams are working on projects of strategic importance

Topics
Apparel | India

Peerzada Abrar  |  Bengaluru 

Lululemon
Lululemon

Canadian athletic apparel retailer Lululemon is looking to ramp up its presence in India by expanding its technology hub in the country and hiring talent.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Apparel

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 15:25 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU