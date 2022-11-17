Audio-Technica launches ATH-M50xBT2 wireless over-ear headphones: Know more

apanese audio device manufacturer Audio-Technica on Thursday launched in India the ATH-M50xBT2 wireless over-ear . Priced at Rs 30,800, the Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT2 wireless over-ear will be available on the e-commerce platform Amazon India. Successor to the ATH-M50x, the ATH-M50xBT2 brings several upgrades in terms of design, audio quality, and feature.

"When A-T brought the legendary ATH-M50x studio sound into the world of personal wireless audio, they created a product that was hailed as among the best-sounding wireless on the market. The ATH-M50xBT2 features a number of enhancements to improve performance and usability. The acclaimed sonic signature, however, remains unchanged," said the company in a statement.

Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT2: Specification and features

The Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT2 features over-the-ear design with padding on ear cups for comfortable fit. The headphones' headband is adjustable. The wireless headphones feature an AUX port, for wired connectivity. The left ear cup has button control for volume, mute, music, and calls, and access to voice assistants. The headphone comes with dual pairing support for the user to connect it with two devices simultaneously. It also features fast pairing with Android devices. There are built-in microphones with beamforming technology for Bluetooth calling. Other features include Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless connectivity, a USB-C port for charging, and press buttons.

It is supported by the A-T Connect app, which is available for smartphones. According to the company, the app has features to allow users adjust the headphone’s EQ settings, control the volume balance on left and right channels, choose voice assistant, enable low latency mode, locate headphones location, change codecs, and more. The headphones feature a sidetone circuitry, which allows users to hear their voice in the headphones when on voice calls. The company claims that the headphones can last up to 50 hours of playtime and up to 3 hours on a 10-minute rapid charge.