Avita Liber V review: Peppy and thin-and-light laptop good for everyday use

continues to expand its laptop line-up in India. Known for its peppy looking thin-and-lightweight laptops, the Hong Kong-based electronics maker recently launched in India online exclusive Liber V laptop. This Microsoft Windows 10 operating system-based laptop seems to be a feature-rich proposition powered by 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. Is it as good as it seems to be on paper? Let’s find out:

Design, display and design





Being a thin-and-light laptop, the Liber V looks neat and features a slim chassis that weights around 1.28 kg. Complementing the design is the minimal bezels around the display. The thin-and-light design makes it easy to operate and the compact form factor makes it easy to carry. The laptop’s silver colour unit (review unit) boasts blue coating on the top side of the display lid. While the coating enhances the looks, it might not age well and start to chip off in the long term.

On the inside, the laptop features a one-megapixel camera, accommodated on the top display bezel area, for video calls. Downside, the laptop sports a backlit keyboard, with keys spread in distance to each other for convenient usage. Though the keys spacing is good, the keys are not big and feel inadequately sized, especially for someone with fat fingers. The keys might seem small to some but the laptop’s trackpad is big. It is easy to use and support Windows precision touch gestures. However, the touchpad placement makes it susceptible to accidental touches. The trackpad is home to the laptop's fingerprint sensor for Windows Hello login. It is not accurate but nonetheless a good addition.

On the bottom side of the laptop, there are separate grilles for air vents and speakers. Unlike some of the new-age laptops, which rise as you open the screen, the Avita Liber V stays flat. Therefore, the bottom side air vents seem ineffective in controlling the laptop’s thermals.

The Avita Liber V sports a 14-inch IPS display panel of fullHD (1920 x 1080) resolution. It is a regular display with mediocre brightness and colour accuracy. Though good enough for everyday use, the display is not well suited for outdoor usage. Moreover, it is not meant for use by content creators and professionals.

Connectivity





The Avita Liber V lacks the modern-day connectivity options like Thunderbolt ports, Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.2, LTE, 5G, etc. It, however, covers the basics right. It features a Type-A USB 3.0 port, a 3.5mm headphone/mic jack and a microSD card reader. On the right, there’s the barrel port for the power adapter, a second Type-A USB 3.0 port, a Type-C USB 3.0 port (supports charging) and an HDMI port. It comes with a traditional barrel-type charging port too. It has Bluetooth 4.2.

Performance





The Avita Liber V is powered by 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10510U processor, paired with Intel UHD Graphics 620. The laptop ships with 8GB RAM and up to 1TB SATA M.2 NVMe SSD. Details aside, the laptop is good for everyday use but do not expect it to pull heavy-duty tasks. Though not meant for gaming, it is capable of handling some casual games at lower graphics settings. In both heavy-duty operations and gaming, the laptop pushes the thermal fans hard that sounds irritating. As for the multimedia experience, the muted speakers are dull and hampers the overall utility. While the performance is still decent, considering the laptop’s affordable price tag, the battery life is not. It works for around three hours on a single charge and the charging time is disappointing too.

Verdict

Priced at Rs 62,000, the Avita Liber V is a peppy looking portable laptop with thin-and-lightweight design. It is a good laptop for everyday basic use but that is it. The laptop could have fared a lot better with a discrete graphics card and an efficient battery. In its current form, it is all about style and less about substance.