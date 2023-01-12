BenQ launches Android TV 10 powered GV11 LED wireless portable projector

Taiwanese electronics manufacturer on Thursday launched GV11, an LED wireless smart portable projector powered by TV 10 operating system. The GV11 will be available on the e-commerce platform Amazon and Flipkart at an introductory price of Rs 37,990 for a limited period. The company offers a warranty of two years on the projector and two years or 2000 hours (whichever is earlier) on LED Lightsource.

“ is the No. 1 portable projector brand in India with 54 per cent market share in Q3 ’22, and the launch of GV11 is to further cement BenQ’s position as the market leader. At the same time, the launch is to provide the best possible entertainment on the go beyond the limitations of space to the young generation," said Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, South Asia.

The GV11 projector features a 135-degree rotating lens with support for automatic vertical keystone, a feature that allows the projector to auto adjust the projection onto walls, screens, or ceiling. Powered by a 3,000 mAh battery, the projector boots TV 10 operating system with Play Store built-in for access to 5,000 streaming apps including Prime Video, YouTube, and more.

The GV11 is based on BenQ’s DLP technology, which is touted by the company as a custom solution for today’s generation of busy digital natives and first-time projector buyers. The projector supports Apple Airplay and Google Chromecast services. It has a 270-degree 5W audio speaker with treVolo-tuned audio modes and bass-extending sealed enclosure design for audio experience.

The GV11 has multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth for wireless connections, HDMI port and USB-A port for wired input.