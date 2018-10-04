BlackBerry Evolve sale on Amazon on October 10: Know price, specs, and more

Canadian smartphone brand BlackBerry, licensed to India-based Optiemus Infracom, on August 2 launched the Evolve in the country. The Evolve features a touchscreen design with a 5.99-inch fullHD+ screen of an 18:9 aspect ratio on the front, and a soft-textured design on the back. Priced at Rs 24,990, the Evolve will go on sale on October 10, exclusively on Amazon India. The phone will carry a Rs 3,950 cashback offer from Reliance Jio and a 5 per cent instant cashback on ICICI bank credit cards.

The Evolve is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 system-on-chip (SoC), paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage – expandable using a microSD card. The phone boots the Android Oreo 8.1 operating system optimised by BlackBerry with security and productivity tools like DTEK security suite and workplace. The phone is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery and has a USB type-C charging and data transfer port supporting the Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology.

Imaging is managed by a dual rear-camera module and a single camera on the front with a soft LED flash. The rear camera sports dual 13-megapixel lenses, and an RGB sensor mated with a monochrome sensor. The phone has a 16MP fixed-focus selfie camera unit on the front.



