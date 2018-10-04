BlackBerry Evolve sale on Amazon on October 10: Know price, specs, and more

-
ALSO READ
BlackBerry Evolve X, Evolve with 18:9 screen announced: Know price, specs
BlackBerry Evolve, Evolve X India launch today: Expected features, price
BlackBerry Key2 review: Legacy keyboard design gets a fresh, useful twist
BlackBerry Key2 has enhanced design, better processor and dual rear cameras
Xiaomi Mi A2 to go on sale at 12 PM on Amazon, Mi Store: First impression
-
Canadian smartphone brand BlackBerry, licensed to India-based Optiemus Infracom, on August 2 launched the BlackBerry Evolve in the country. The Evolve features a touchscreen design with a 5.99-inch fullHD+ screen of an 18:9 aspect ratio on the front, and a soft-textured design on the back. Priced at Rs 24,990, the BlackBerry Evolve will go on sale on October 10, exclusively on Amazon India. The phone will carry a Rs 3,950 cashback offer from Reliance Jio and a 5 per cent instant cashback on ICICI bank credit cards.
The BlackBerry Evolve is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 system-on-chip (SoC), paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage – expandable using a microSD card. The phone boots the Android Oreo 8.1 operating system optimised by BlackBerry with security and productivity tools like DTEK security suite and workplace. The phone is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery and has a USB type-C charging and data transfer port supporting the Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology.
Imaging is managed by a dual rear-camera module and a single camera on the front with a soft LED flash. The rear camera sports dual 13-megapixel lenses, and an RGB sensor mated with a monochrome sensor. The phone has a 16MP fixed-focus selfie camera unit on the front.
|BlackBerry Evolve Specifications
|OS
|Android 8.1 Oreo
|Display
|5.99-inch, 1080 x 2160 resolution, 403 PPI 18:9 aspect ratio, IPS LCD
|Memory
|4GB RAM+64GB ROM expandable up to 256G |Hot-swappable microSD slot
|Camera
|Rear – Dual 13MP lenses | Front – 16MP fixed focus with selfie flash
|Battery
|4,000mAh battery, Qualcomm 3.0 Quick Charge
|Processor
|Snapdragon 450 octa-core 1.8 GHz processor
|Sensors
|Face Unlock, Fingerprint
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU