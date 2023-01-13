Blaupunkt BTW300 in-ear earphones with active ENC launched: Price, specs

-
German audio and electronics brand Blaupunkt on Friday launched in India the BTW300. Priced at Rs 1,499, the wireless earphones are available for purchase on the e-commerce platform Amazon India. The earphones boast environment noise-cancellation (ENC) technology and fast wired charging. Below are other details:
Blaupunkt BTW300 wireless earphones: Specifications
Powered by Bluetooth version 5.3, the Blaupunkt BTW300 wireless earphones feature ‘Bass Demon Tech’ for audio output with enhanced bass levels. According to the company, the bass enhancement feature drives the low frequency output without compromising on sound quality. For voice calls, the earphones support active ENC technology to filter out the background noise.
Powered by the ‘TurboVolt’ fast charging, the earphones are touted to deliver about 60 minutes of on-battery time on a 15 minutes charge. The earphones come in a charging-cum-storage case with a USB Type-C port for charging. According to the company, the earbuds can last for up to 40 hours of usage on a full charge.
As for the design, the earphones boast metallic stems, lightweight body, and comfortable ear tips. These are touted to have low latency of 80 ms for stable audio transmission, especially useful while gaming. The earphones are sweat and moisture resistant. These are available in black, white and blue on Amazon India.
First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 15:38 IST
