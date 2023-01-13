JUST IN
Intel launches 13th Gen desktop processor with 6GHz clock speeds at $699
POCO announces Flipkart Big Saving Days sale offers on smartphones: Details
Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android gets new features with Update 3: Details
Lenovo Tab P11 5G with 11-inch 2K IPS LCD screen launched in India: Details
Airbus testing autonomous flying tech that may boost safety, efficiency
Samsung to soon bring new features to Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Galaxy Watch series
Apple working on new augmented reality shopping feature on iPhone: Report
The rise of AI tools ChatGPT, DALL-E 2 and the collapse of creative process
Samsung unveils new PC SSD for improved computing, gaming performance
Nvidia's live-streaming tool Broadcast can now simulate eye contact
You are here: Home » Technology Â» Launches
Intel launches 13th Gen desktop processor with 6GHz clock speeds at $699
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Blaupunkt BTW300 in-ear earphones with active ENC launched: Price, specs

Priced at Rs 1,499, the Blaupunkt BTW300 wireless earphones are available for purchase on the e-commerce platform Amazon India

Topics
BS Web Reports | Blaupunkt | Wireless Earphones

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Blaupunkt BTW300 TWS Bass Buds
Blaupunkt BTW300 TWS Bass Buds

German audio and electronics brand Blaupunkt on Friday launched in India the BTW300. Priced at Rs 1,499, the wireless earphones are available for purchase on the e-commerce platform Amazon India. The earphones boast environment noise-cancellation (ENC) technology and fast wired charging. Below are other details:

Blaupunkt BTW300 wireless earphones: Specifications

Powered by Bluetooth version 5.3, the Blaupunkt BTW300 wireless earphones feature ‘Bass Demon Tech’ for audio output with enhanced bass levels. According to the company, the bass enhancement feature drives the low frequency output without compromising on sound quality. For voice calls, the earphones support active ENC technology to filter out the background noise.

Powered by the ‘TurboVolt’ fast charging, the earphones are touted to deliver about 60 minutes of on-battery time on a 15 minutes charge. The earphones come in a charging-cum-storage case with a USB Type-C port for charging. According to the company, the earbuds can last for up to 40 hours of usage on a full charge.

As for the design, the earphones boast metallic stems, lightweight body, and comfortable ear tips. These are touted to have low latency of 80 ms for stable audio transmission, especially useful while gaming. The earphones are sweat and moisture resistant. These are available in black, white and blue on Amazon India.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BS Web Reports

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 15:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU