Blaupunkt launches range of smart LED TVs in partnership with India's SPPL

-
ALSO READ
Here's what brokerages expect from TVS Motor Q3 results today
TVS Motor posts highest-ever revenue and profit numbers in Q3 of FY21
TVS Motor surges 10% after posting highest-ever revenue, profit in Q3
IPL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained and released by CSK
TVS Motor hits fresh 52-week high ahead of Q3 results on Thursday
-
German audio tech company Blaupunkt on Thursday launched in India its range of smart LED TVs in partnership with the home-grown contract manufacturer Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL). The Blaupunkt smart televisions will be available in 32-inch, 42-inch, 43-inch and 55-inch screen variants, exclusively on Flipkart. The TVs will go on sale starting July 10.“We are extremely delighted to onboard a well-loved and well-recognized Germany based consumer electronics giant Blaupunkt. With Blaupunkt’s footprint and launch of the Android TV models in India, we would continue being committed to embracing our ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ or Self-reliant India momentum. Our existing partnership with Flipkart will play a key role in taking the new generation of smart TVs to millions of its customers across the country. With this launch, we expect to gain our market share by 15% in the next 3 years,” Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, Super Plastronics PVT LTD (SPPL) said.
The base model in the line-up is a 32-inch screen variant of HD resolution. This Android 9 TV operating system based smart TV is priced at Rs 14,999. The 32-inch model boasts stereo speakers set-up of 40W combined output, 1GB RAM and 8GB on-board storage. Next in line is a 42-inch screen model of fullHD resolution, priced at Rs 21,999. This model is also powered by Android 9 TV platform and boasts stereo speakers with a combined output of 40W, 1GB RAM and 8GB on-board storage.
The 43-inch screen model is the company’s entry-level 4K smart TV. Priced at Rs 30,999, this TV boasts quad-speakers of 50W speakers output supported by Dolby Digital Plus and DTS TruSurround. The speakers are backed by Dolby MS12 sound technology for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Plus. The 43-inch model boots Android 10 TV and has 2GB RAM and 8GB on-board storage.
Sitting on the top is a 55-inch screen model, priced at Rs 40,999. It boasts bezel-less design, quad-speaker set-up of 60W combined output supported by Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround, and Dolby MS12 sound technology. The TV boots Android 10 TV operating system and has 2GB RAM and 8GB on-board storage.
All the models have Bluetooth v5.0, 2 x USB ports, and 3 x HDMI ports. The TVs come with voice-enabled remote and are powered by ARM Cortex A53 Processor.
As for the partnership, Blaupunkt has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with the Indian SPPL. As per the licensing contract, Blaupunkt’s manufacturing, branding, designing, packaging, and retailing supply chain will be handled by SPPL in India. The home-grown contract manufacturer also manufactures Kodak and Thomson TVs in India.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU