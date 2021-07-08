Blaupunkt launches range of smart LED TVs in partnership with India's SPPL

German audio tech company on Thursday launched in India its range of smart LED TVs in partnership with the home-grown contract manufacturer Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL). The smart televisions will be available in 32-inch, 42-inch, 43-inch and 55-inch screen variants, exclusively on Flipkart. The TVs will go on sale starting July 10.

“We are extremely delighted to onboard a well-loved and well-recognized Germany based consumer electronics giant With Blaupunkt’s footprint and launch of the Android TV models in India, we would continue being committed to embracing our ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ or Self-reliant India momentum. Our existing partnership with Flipkart will play a key role in taking the new generation of to millions of its customers across the country. With this launch, we expect to gain our market share by 15% in the next 3 years,” Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, Super Plastronics PVT LTD (SPPL) said.

The base model in the line-up is a 32-inch screen variant of HD resolution. This Android 9 TV operating system based smart TV is priced at Rs 14,999. The 32-inch model boasts stereo speakers set-up of 40W combined output, 1GB RAM and 8GB on-board storage. Next in line is a 42-inch screen model of fullHD resolution, priced at Rs 21,999. This model is also powered by Android 9 TV platform and boasts stereo speakers with a combined output of 40W, 1GB RAM and 8GB on-board storage.

The 43-inch screen model is the company’s entry-level 4K smart TV. Priced at Rs 30,999, this TV boasts quad-speakers of 50W speakers output supported by Dolby Digital Plus and DTS TruSurround. The speakers are backed by Dolby MS12 sound technology for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Plus. The 43-inch model boots Android 10 TV and has 2GB RAM and 8GB on-board storage.

Sitting on the top is a 55-inch screen model, priced at Rs 40,999. It boasts bezel-less design, quad-speaker set-up of 60W combined output supported by Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround, and Dolby MS12 sound technology. The TV boots Android 10 TV operating system and has 2GB RAM and 8GB on-board storage.

All the models have Bluetooth v5.0, 2 x USB ports, and 3 x HDMI ports. The TVs come with voice-enabled remote and are powered by ARM Cortex A53 Processor.

As for the partnership, Blaupunkt has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with the Indian SPPL. As per the licensing contract, Blaupunkt’s manufacturing, branding, designing, packaging, and retailing supply chain will be handled by SPPL in India. The home-grown contract manufacturer also manufactures Kodak and Thomson TVs in India.