Blaupunkt SBW-50 delivers satisfactory audio with enhanced bass effects

German audio accessory maker Blaupunkt recently added a SBW-50 soundbar to its product portfolio in India. This is a 2.1 channel audio system with a dedicated subwoofer that works both wirelessly and wired, and is compatible with Bluetooth-enabled devices such as smart televisions, laptops and smartphones. Design (3.5/5) The sleek soundbar and the wood-carved woofer set-up look elegant.

But, available only in black, the unit may not work well with all interiors. The soundbar can be mounted on a wall or placed on a table but the 17-inch woofer is difficult to integrate. This is ...