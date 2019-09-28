Bose Home Speaker 300: A compact, powerful speaker that sounds like home

The Home Speaker 300 is the newest member of the venerable Bose family of speakers that talk to you. They can speak in the voice of Google Assistant or Alexa and can be a part of the Apple Airplay 2 ecosystem. At Rs 26,500, the HS 300 is that low-hanging fruit that will tempt you later to buy its high-flying, compatible cousins and make them all sing together.

It's quite a roomful when they do. My other recommendations: the Bose Home Speaker 500 (Rs 39,000) and the Bose Soundbar 700 (Rs 70,000). The trio calls for heavy investment, but will complete your home, at least ...