Business sans AI, Big Data: Themes that will dominate consumer trends ahead

It may seem impossible to write an article on future consumer trends without using the words AI, big data, digital. However, this article aims to do that since consumer trends are not only driven by technology. At one level, human beings are essentially the same, globally.

At another level, each individual is different. Similarly, while basic consumer needs do not change dramatically in a few years, the pace of change has accelerated more than any time in the past. We explore a few themes that are likely to impact consumers and businesses in the years ahead. Low trust & radical ...