Carl Pei's Nothing announces 'teenage engineering' as founding partner

Nothing on Wednesday announced teenage engineering as a founding partner of the company. Nothing is a London-based consumer electronics start-up founded by Carl Pei, the Swedish technology entrepreneur and co-founder of Chinese smartphone company OnePlus. teenage engineering is a Stockholm-based consumer electronics company known for uniquely design electronic products for all people who love sound and music.

“When Carl first told me about Nothing’s vision I remember being super excited thinking about how this would be translated into the design identity of the products. After months of research and development, we are now in a place where I believe we will have something exciting to show to the world,” said Jesper Kouthoofd, Founding Partner & Creative Lead of Nothing.

“I’m really excited to welcome teenage engineering to the growing Nothing family. They consist of some of the best designers and creatives that I’ve had the pleasure of working with. Together, we’ve created a product roadmap that’s unique and true to Nothing’s vision,” said Carl Pei, CEO & co-founder of Nothing.

Nothing will be releasing its first products, touted to be a pair of true wireless earbuds, in the coming months.

Nothing recently announced that it is opening up for its community to invest as part of its Series A. Nothing says, over 20,000 people have signed up for early access with a registered interest close to $30 million in total. This community funding round will be carried out through a crowdfund campaign starting on March 2nd.

Nothing is a privately held company and has raised $22 million from GV (formerly Google Ventures) and other private investors including; Tony Fadell (Principal at Future Shape & Inventor of the iPod), Casey Neistat (YouTube personality and Co-founder of Beme), Kevin Lin (Co-founder of Twitch) and Steve Huffman (Co-founder and CEO of Reddit). Indian serial entrepreneur Kunal Shah has also backed the venture.