Carl Pei's 'Nothing' debut product 'Ear 1' wireless earbuds coming in June

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus ex-founder Carl Pei’s technology start-up ‘Nothing’ is set to launch its first product in June this year. Named Ear 1, it is a pair of true wireless earbuds that will debut the brand in global consumer technology market. The earphones are also touted as the beginning of a long and exciting journey that will eventually expand in other product categories, including smart electronics that are expected to arrive later this year.

"Our mission is to remove barriers between people and technology to create a seamless digital future that looks, lives, and feels like nothing...

It (Ear 1) is the starting point that will define the artistry, confidence, and craftsmanship that will carry our products and services for years to come," Carl Pei, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-founder of Nothing said in a blogpost.

Pei, in the blog, explained the reason for choosing earbuds as the first product in Nothing's portfolio. "...we believe the earphones market was begging for differentiation, space where we can elevate design and deliver value from day one. Additionally, as an area of hyper-growth, the earphones market will provide a fertile backdrop as we strengthen our capabilities and prepare to enter new product categories," he added.

Nothing has raised $22 million from a clutch of investors, including GV (formerly Google Ventures), Casey Neistat (YouTube personality and Beme co-founder), Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin and Reddit Chief Executive Officer Steve Huffman. India’s entrepreneur Kunal Shah, Founder, CRED, also invested in Nothing, although the amount has not been disclosed.