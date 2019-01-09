CES 2019: Flying taxis, foldable devices, 5G network, walking car, and more

The consumer electronics show (CES) 2019 has started with announcements around next-generation wireless networks, foldable devices, artificial intelligence, virtual reality, computing devices, etc. On Tuesday, the mega technology event saw companies showcasing innovations that would either be part of our lives soon or shape the technology of the future. Let’s take a look at some of the announcements that took place at on January 8:

Screen 2.0

Bendable screens, rollable televisions and foldable phones are some of the technology trends that are expected to shape the technology industry this year. Therefore, the floor at is full of prototypes showcasing what is possible with this new screen technology.

Google Assistant set to get smarter

At the CES 2019, Google made some key announcements around its digital personal assistant – Google Assistant. From enabling assistant services in Google Maps for iOS and Android devices to introducing the interpreter mode to translate 27 languages in real time, the Google announcement at was all about the Google Assistant, which is set to get smarter.

Meet the Hyundai Elevate, a vehicle with legs to walk on

While most automobile manufacturers are going after the electronic vehicle trend, Hyundai has taken a step forward and showcased what might well be the future of mobility. The South Korean car maker introduced a walking car concept that is a hybrid of electric cars and robot. Named Hyundai Elevate, the car has mobile legs, which will allow it go to places beyond the limits of even the most capable off-road vehicles.

#Hyundai #Elevate, the Ultimate Mobility Vehicle (UMV), is debuting at #CES2019! Geared up with the wheels with four robotic legs, #HyundaiElevate allows users to drive, walk or even climb over the most treacherous terrain. Learn more: https://t.co/1tLsWIurHs pic.twitter.com/Cvt7uCEx4j — Hyundai Worldwide (@Hyundai_Global) January 7, 2019

Flying Taxis, courtesy Bell

The concept of flying taxis is not new. However, never before had anyone showcased a life-like prototype. Taking the centre stage at the CES 2019, Bell showcased a hybrid-electric flying car that is expected to become reality soon — as part of the Uber fleet by 2020. Named the Bell Nexus, it is a hyrbid-electric propulsion aircraft that would take off and land vertically, thanks to six tilting ducted fans it will use.

These helicopters are next level at #CES2019 from our friends at #BellNexus. pic.twitter.com/POqACvWy40 — Digital Trends (@DigitalTrends) January 8, 2019

Real-world 5G demonstrated

5G is coming, and Verizon – a US-based telecom operator -- showcased how it will change the equation for next-generation wireless networks. The company demonstrated high-speed and low-latency capabilities of 5G through real-world example. It seem the 5G era is going to be more than just internet browsing and download speeds!

