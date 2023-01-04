CES 2023: Jabra unveils Elite 5, Evolve2, Enhance Plus wireless earbuds

on January 3 showcased its line of true wireless earphones at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023. The company unveiled the Elite 5, Evolve2, and Enhance. The Elite 5 is the newest entrant in its consumer-focused line-up, featuring Hybrid ANC and 6-microphones for Bluetooth calling and music. The Evolve2 Buds is enterprise-centric wireless designed for flexible, hybrid and remote working. The Jabra Enhance Plus is medical-grade earphones for hearing enhancement, and music and calls function in a miniaturised true wireless form factor. Below are the details:

Jabra Elite 5

Powered by the Qualcomm QCC3050 Bluetooth processor, these feature new Hybrid ANC . The Hybrid ANC uses feedback microphones on the inside of the ear, and feed forward microphones on the outside. This makes the ANC less sensitive to the positioning in the ear, ensuring more reliable noise cancellation across a wider range of frequencies. It features 6-microphone call with external mics and internal mics that are constantly active. The provide clear audio output for Bluetooth calling and music.

Jabra Evolve2 Buds

Jabra Evolve2 Buds uses to reduce background noise for clearer voice call experience. These earbuds are designed to boost concentration and improve collaboration for professionals working on the go. These are certified for virtual meeting platforms, including Microsoft Teams and Zoom. These buds boasts Jabra Multi Sensor Voice technology, which uses a combination of four microphones, bone conduction sensors, and advanced algorithms to block out ambient noise.

Jabra Enhance Plus

Jabra Enhance Plus, offered in the new over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aid category, delivers a 3-in-1 experience of hearing enhancement, music and calls in a miniaturized true wireless form factor. It includes the calls and music functionality that users expect from true wireless earbuds and provides hearing help for users in a discreet and comfortable design. The device packs audio logical features like Warp Compressor for analysis of sounds similar to human ear, Digital Noise Reduction for keeping speech clear, Digital Feedback Suppression to keep feedback from interfering with sound quality, and Binaural Beamformer with directionality to isolate sounds.