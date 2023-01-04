CES 2023: LG Gram laptops with 13th Gen Intel Core processors unveiled

introduced new models in its Gram range at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023. Alongside, the Taiwanese electronics maker upgraded the existing models with 13th Gen Intel Core processors. In the new range, there is Gram Ultraslim and Style, both with OLED screens, and two-in-one models. Besides, there are four models with discrete GeForce RTX 3050 4GB Laptop GPU. Below are the details:

Gram Ultraslim

The company said it is the thinnest model in its Gram line-up. Designed for users seeking supreme portability, the Ultraslim weighs 998 g and has a depth (when closed) of 10.99 mm. It sports a 15.6-inch OLED display with anti-glare low reflection (AGLR) coating. Powered by Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake chip with Performance Cores (P-Cores), the LG Gram Ultraslim will be available in 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB LPDDR5 RAM configurations and 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB Gen4 NVME storage options.

LG Gram Style

Offered in 16-inch and 14-inch screen variants, these design-focused models sport a glass design with reflective colour changing properties. The focus on design continues inside, where a 'hidden' haptic touchpad with soft LED backlighting illuminates at the user's touch. Both the Style have 16:10 aspect ratio OLED screens with AGLR and high refresh rates. Powered by the Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake P-Core CPU, these have Gen4 NVMe solid-state drive (SSD) – up to 1TB. These laptops support Thunderbolt 4 and HDMI connectivity, and Dolby Atmos.

LG Gram 2-in-1

Offered in 16-inch and 14-inch screen variants, the two-in-one models support laptop and tablet modes. These boast a 4-way super-slim bezel design and slim aluminium frame. The convertible laptops come with a suite of pre-installed notetaking and drawing applications optimised for use with the LG Stylus Pen (Wacom AES 2.0). Like the Ultraslim and Style, these convertible laptops are powered by 13th Gen Intel Core processors, paired with up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB Gen4 NVME storage.

LG Gram

Offered in 14-inch, 15.6-inch, 16-inch, and 17-inch screen variants, these laptops are powered by Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake P (28W) Core processors with discrete GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GPU. While the 14-inch and 15.6-inch models have screens of 60Hz refresh rate, the other two models support variable refresh rate (31Hz – 144Hz). All four models are offered in 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB LPDDR5 RAM configurations and 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB Gen4 NVME storage options.