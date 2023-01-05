JUST IN
Intel launches sixteen new locked 13th Gen Core desktop processors
CES 2023: boAt to showcase next-gen hearable products from boAt Labs
Windows 7, 8.1 to stop getting critical security updates from Jan 10
Satya Nadella puts ChatGPT to test, asks it to rank Mumbai's street food
Apple may upgrade camera sensors to 48MP in vanilla iPhone 15 model: Report
Apple Arcade to get 3DS Pocket Card Jockey's remake, says Pokemon developer
CES 2023: Samsung unveils slidable, foldable Flex Hybrid OLED panels
TikTok expands features for creators to restrict videos to adult audience
CES 2023: French firm Invoxia unveils smart dog collar to track heart rate
Google developing free anti-terrorism moderation tool for smaller websites
You are here: Home » Technology Â» News
Intel launches sixteen new locked 13th Gen Core desktop processors
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

CES 2023: Samsung announces SmartThings Station, in-cabin experience & more

Samsung kicked off 2023 with the announcements focused around its connected devices ecosystem

Topics
Samsung | Smart devices | CES

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Samsung's Jong-Hee (JH) Han
Jong-Hee (JH) Han, Vice Chairman, CEO and Head of the DX (Device eXperience) Division, Samsung

Samsung kicked off 2023 with the announcements focused around its connected devices ecosystem. At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023, which started on January 5 in Las Vegas (US), the South Korean electronics maker announced a Matter-certified smart home hub named SmartThings Station. Besides, it displayed its in-cabin service that is being developed in union with Harman intelligence. The company also demoed the future of its artificial intelligence (AI) robots, accessibility features, and in-device security platform. Below are the details:

SmartThings Station

A hub to manage smart connected devices, the SmartThings Station is a palm-sized device with wireless charger built-in. It is the first Samsung product to have Matter support built-in that would allow it to work with smart connected devices from other brands.

ICX

Together with Harman, Samsung has been working on a new level of intelligence, personalisation, and convenience to improve in-cabin experience. Called ICX, it is an automotive tech that uses the car cameras, radar and other sensors together with Harmon in-cabin intelligence to deliver a safe and less stressful driving experience. Closely integrated with Samsung devices such as Galaxy Watch, the in-cabin tech is touted by the company to be capable of anticipating when you start to lose focus, and detect factors that cause stress. Based on the reading, it sends reminders that are personalised – change the interior lighting, in-cabin temperature, volume on the music – to remind drivers to stay present.

Spatial AI

AI can create digital maps of space such as home and enrich how we interact with smart connected devices. Take for example the smart cleaning robots. These have sensors powered by AI to create virtual maps of the floor. However, today's technology has limitations – it might not understand which part to clean unless manually adjusted from the app. Samsung is working on Spatial AI that would understand specific voice commands and act in accordance.

Relumino Mode

An accessibility feature, Relumino mode outlines objects in the image more clearly with enhanced contrast ratio, brightness, colour and sharpness. It is aimed to help people with low vision to see images on the screen clearly.

Samsung SmartTVs to get Philips Hue Lights sync feature

Samsung has announced that Philips Hue lights are now able to sync with any content on its latest smart TVs. The experience is enabled through Philips Hue sync TV app, which can be downloaded from the app on Samsung TVs starting tomorrow.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Samsung

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 10:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU