CES 2023: Samsung announces SmartThings Station, in-cabin experience & more

kicked off 2023 with the announcements focused around its connected devices ecosystem. At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023, which started on January 5 in Las Vegas (US), the South Korean electronics maker announced a Matter-certified smart home hub named SmartThings Station. Besides, it displayed its in-cabin service that is being developed in union with Harman intelligence. The company also demoed the future of its (AI) robots, accessibility features, and in-device security platform. Below are the details:

SmartThings Station

A hub to manage smart connected devices, the SmartThings Station is a palm-sized device with wireless charger built-in. It is the first product to have Matter support built-in that would allow it to work with smart connected devices from other brands.

ICX

Together with Harman, has been working on a new level of intelligence, personalisation, and convenience to improve in-cabin experience. Called ICX, it is an automotive tech that uses the car cameras, radar and other sensors together with Harmon in-cabin intelligence to deliver a safe and less stressful driving experience. Closely integrated with Samsung devices such as Galaxy Watch, the in-cabin tech is touted by the company to be capable of anticipating when you start to lose focus, and detect factors that cause stress. Based on the reading, it sends reminders that are personalised – change the interior lighting, in-cabin temperature, volume on the music – to remind drivers to stay present.

Spatial AI

AI can create digital maps of space such as home and enrich how we interact with smart connected devices. Take for example the smart cleaning robots. These have sensors powered by AI to create virtual maps of the floor. However, today's has limitations – it might not understand which part to clean unless manually adjusted from the app. Samsung is working on Spatial AI that would understand specific voice commands and act in accordance.

Relumino Mode

An accessibility feature, Relumino mode outlines objects in the image more clearly with enhanced contrast ratio, brightness, colour and sharpness. It is aimed to help people with low vision to see images on the screen clearly.

Samsung SmartTVs to get Philips Hue Lights sync feature

Samsung has announced that Philips Hue lights are now able to sync with any content on its latest smart TVs. The experience is enabled through Philips Hue sync TV app, which can be downloaded from the app on Samsung TVs starting tomorrow.