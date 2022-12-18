JUST IN
Chennai-based MSME plays crucial role in Arab world's first lunar rover
News
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Chennai-based MSME plays crucial role in Arab world's first lunar rover

The Indian enterprise made key structural parts for the rover, from materials many times lighter and several times stronger than steel

Topics
Lunar Mission | MSME | Chennai

Shine Jacob  |  Chennai 

lunar rover
Weighing a little less than 10 kg, Rashid Rover is the Arab world's first lunar rover, conceived by Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, UAEâ€™s national space agency

The historical launch of the Arab world's first lunar rover on December 11 also marked the culmination of a two-year long effort by ST Advanced Composites (STAC), a Chennai-based MSME that had been entrusted with the task of manufacturing and supplying key structural parts fpr the rover.

Read our full coverage on Lunar Mission

First Published: Sun, December 18 2022. 21:34 IST

