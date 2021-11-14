Cloud kitchens' GMV to quintuple to $2-3 billion by 2025: RedSeer

-
The Indian food market, which is slowly seeing a shift from unorganised to organised, is expected to be driven by the organised segment in the near future. Demand for the organised segment (QSR, dine-in and cloud kitchen) is growing owing to increasing internet penetration, safety and hygiene standards maintained by the players, according to internet-focused consulting firm RedSeer.
Growth drivers
- Favourable demographics (including young population and urbanisation)
- Higher disposable income
- More and better new restaurants (online deliveries and cloud kitchens with higher quality standards)
Customer satisfaction
- Cloud kitchens have been able to drive customer satisfaction as well. New brands that have emerged via cloud kitchen models have secured higher customer ratings than established QSR brands
- As a result, cloud kitchens are likely to see 5-6x growth in gross merchan- dise value (GMV) to $2-3bn by 2025
