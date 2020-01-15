Cloudwalker launches Burst TV soundbars, price starts Rs 5,999

CloudWalker has launched its BURST TV Soundbars through Amazon India with the price range starting from Rs 5,999.

The soundbars have been designed to fit in perfectly with any smart TV, and are equipped with the latest Bluetooth 5.0 Technology, built-in or external subwoofer and 11 LED Party light modes,



The BURST TV Soundbars are available in two ranges -- BURST I2000 and BURST E3000.





The 2.1 channel wired Bluetooth Soundbar with built-in subwoofer comes with a 50W sound output and full-range sound drivers. The Soundbar features the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology that can enable music streaming directly from a smartphone, tablet or other compatible devices.

Priced at Rs 5,999, Soundbar is equipped with connectivity options like Aux, Line IN & Optical port, etc. It also offers 'Party light mode' with 11 different LED light effects. The Soundbar also offers 5 preset equalizers.



BURST E3000 features:



The 2.1 channel wired Bluetooth Soundbar backed by an external subwoofer is equipped with a 100W sound output. The external subwoofer offers 60W output.

It features the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology with a range of up to 10 meters. The BURST E3000 Soundbar comes with multiple connectivity options like AUX, Line IN & Optical port.

Priced at Rs 7,999, the Soundbar features 11 different LED light effects and comes with Digital Signal Processing technology. It also has five preset equalizers; Jazz, Pop, Classic, Flat, Rock for sound effect.