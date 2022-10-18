JUST IN
Business Standard

Compaq launches Ultra HD LED smart Android TV at Rs 17,499: Details here

Compaq Ultra HD LED smart Android TV boots Android operating system and has in-built support for Google Assistant & Chromecast

Topics
Smart TVs | Google Chromecast | Google Assistant

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Compaq Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV
Compaq Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

Compaq on Tuesday launched in India the Compaq Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV. The new smart TV is priced at Rs 17,499, which is the lowest among its competitors, claimed the American technology company.

“The primary objective of Compaq is to provide everyone with the opportunity to own quality televisions which are easy to use and priced well. It is our firm belief that with the launch of our state of art new TV, Compaq’s reach to the masses will grow exponentially, which will enhance the brand’s trustworthiness in the market,” said Amitabh Tiwari, CEO, Ossify Industries Pvt Ltd.

Compaq Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV: Features

It sports a 43-inch ultra HD screen with 60 Hz refresh rate. It boots the Android operating system and has in-built support for Google Assistant & Chromecast. Apart from playing videos on YouTube, the new android TV also supports OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar.

The Chromecast feature, a mirroring technology, allows streaming apps from smartphone, tablet or laptop on its screen. The smart TV offers Dolby Audio decoder that enhances the sound quality.

As for the design, it has a slim metal body with a bezel-less screen. There is an experience stabilisation engine that uses a sophisticated algorithm to offer a smooth visual experience, which doesn't lag or blur even during a fast-moving scene.

Recently, during the festive sales, Compaq recorded high omnichannel sales of its smart TVs.

“Compaq has made its impact in the market as one of the most reliable and technologically advanced TV brands by making smart televisions available for all at an attractive price range. Especially during the festive sale Compaq TV seemed to have become the people’s favourite choice and it continues to be so” added Tiwari.

Read our full coverage on Smart TVs

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 14:42 IST

