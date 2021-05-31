Computex 2021: Intel announces two new 11th Gen SKUs, 5G solution, and more

American chipmaker on Monday introduced two new chips in its 11th Gen Core processor family at the Computex 2021. Part of Tiger Lake U series, the new chips are aimed at thin and light laptops. The newly introduced Core i7-1195G7 is the new top-end chip in the series, whereas the Core i5-1155G7 is touted to be the most powerful midrange chip in the Intel’s current mobile processor line-up. Besides the new processors, the chipmaker also introduced connectivity solution in partnership with Taiwanese chipmaker

Coming back to the processors, the new chips operate at faster frequency, both at single core and multi core levels.

The Core i7-1195G7 has a base clock speed of 2.9GHz, which goes all the way north to hit 5.0GHz (max single core speed) using Intel’s Turbo Boost Max 3.0 technology. The Core i5-1155G7, on the other hand, has a base clock speed of 2.5GHz and a boosted speed of 4.5GHz. Aside to operating frequency, the processors are quite similar to other 11th Gen U series chips -- operates in the 12W to 28W TDP range, comes in 4-core/8-threads configurations, features Iris Xe integrated graphics, etc.

11th Gen Core processors: Highlights

Up to 5 gigahertz (GHz) in high-volume thin-and-light designs — an industry first.

Up to 25% overall application performance advantage over the competition.

Designs with Wi-Fi 6/6E (Gig+) for improved connectivity.

ISV optimizations for up to eight times faster transcoding and up to twice the video editing speed over the competition.

Impressive 1080p gameplay on new and popular titles, such as Valheim, with up to a 2.7 higher frame rate than that of the competition.

As for the solution for laptops, it is not an integrated solution but a card based device that original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) can incorporate. Acer, Asus, and HP will be among the first to bring the laptops based on Intel’s Tiger Lake chips and Solution 5000 cards later this year.