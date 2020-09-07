JUST IN
Prayagraj to house the nerve centre of automated goods train running system
Business Standard

Covid-19 has potential to accelerate digital adoption in India: Report

The report found a huge jump in Internet usage, with over 40% of the surveyed population saying they spent more than two hours a day on the Internet in the lockdown months

Topics
Coronavirus | Internet technologies | Lockdown

Business Standard  |  New Delhi 

India has seen a surge in Internet penetration in the last few years, but the online shopping base still remains small. The Covid-19 outbreak has the potential to accelerate digital adoption, according to a survey (AlphaWise survey) by Morgan Stanley Research.

The survey was conducted in July 2020 among 1,540 active Internet users across the top 50 tier-I and tier-II cities in India. It found a huge jump in Internet usage, with over 40 per cent of the surveyed population saying they spent more than two hours a day on the Internet in the lockdown months. The graph also shows that the ...

First Published: Mon, September 07 2020. 06:07 IST

