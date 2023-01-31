JUST IN
Elon Musk plans WeChat-like payments system on Twitter that includes crypto
Instagram expands short-post feature 'Notes' for users in Europe, Japan
POCO X5 Pro 5G set to launch in India on Feb 6: Know expected specs & more
Blaupunkt BTW300 Bass Buds review: Motley mix of good audio, bad experience
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 on Feb 1: Where to watch and what to expect
Chip-maker Intel to layoff nearly 340 employees at California campus in US
OPPO to launch Reno8 T 5G smartphone in India on February 3: Details here
WhatsApp rolling out longer group subjects, descriptions on Android beta
Netflix rolls out 'Kids Mystery Box' feature to Android devices globally
Meta tests 'members-only space' in virtual reality platform Horizon Worlds
You are here: Home » Technology Â» News
Elon Musk plans WeChat-like payments system on Twitter that includes crypto
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

CPU, DRAM, Samsung, TSMC: Key terms, firms to know in global chip crisis

As $160 bn industry battles one of its worst routs, a look at the players who matter

Topics
Samsung | samsung chip | Technology

Debarghya Sanyal  |  New Delhi 

Samsung, memory chip, memory chip market
Photo: Bloomberg

There’s an unprecedented crisis in the memory-chip sector. Less than a year after companies' warnings, the $160 billion industry is suffering one of its worst routs. A glut of chips is sitting in warehouses, customers are cutting orders, and product prices have plunged. The crisis is wiping out cash for industry leaders and destabilising their suppliers.

Here's a look at what are the different kinds of microchips and their major sources.

A microchip, also called an integrated circuit or IC, is a set of electronic circuits on a small flat piece of silicon. On the chip, transistors act as miniature electrical switches that can turn a current on or off. Chips are primarily of two categories.

Logic chips are the ‘brains’ of electronic devices: they process information to complete a task. Among logic chips, CPUs (central processing units) are the ‘original’ chips, first designed in the 1960s. But there are also processors with specific functionality in mind, such as GPUs (graphical processing units, which are optimized for visual display) and NPUs (neural processing units, designed for deep and machine learning applications).

Key players in the global logic semiconductor industry include Fujitsu Semiconductor Inc., Infineon Corporation AG, MediaTek Inc., ARM Holdings Plc, Qualcomm Incorporated, Broadcom Corporation, Marvell Technology Group, Apple Inc., Freescale Semiconductor Inc., Texas Instruments Inc.

The second kind, memory chips, store information. There are two types of memory chips: DRAM (Dynamic Random Access Memory), which are the ‘working memory’ chips that only save data while the device’s power is turned on, and NAND Flash, which saves data even after the device is turned off. For example, DRAM helps to run programmes on your device, whereas NAND stores your photos. Whereas DRAM is fast, NAND is slow to read and write data.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) is the world's largest memory chip manufacturer and it has single-handedly placed Taiwan on the list of the most important regions in the world. Besides TSMC, Taiwan is also home to some of the most advanced chipmaking facilities in the world, including the brand new 3-nanometer fabs that entered production in the latter half of 2022.

However, in terms of the producers of semiconductors and microchips, Japan boasts of the strongest semiconductor ecosystems in the world, with 102 chipmaking facilities operating in the country.

South Korea is the other major exporter of logic and memory chips. The country is home to two of the world's three largest memory manufacturers: SK Hynix and Samsung. The pair collectively controlled roughly two-thirds of the global memory market as of September 2022. Samsung's chipmaking divisions also manufacture semiconductors for other companies. Samsung Foundry is only of two companies in the world (the other being TSMC) that make chips for others with leading-edge process technologies such as 5-nanometer and now 3-nanometer.

Among other major producer centres are the United States, Germany and China, which maintain a steady balance of supply between both logic and memory chips.

All eyes are now on Samsung, which has thus far said little about the industry’s near-term prospects in the wake of the memory chip crisis. The world’s largest maker of chips, smartphones, and display panels is set to report fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday, followed by a call during which analysts are likely to question its capacity management plans.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Samsung

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 12:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU