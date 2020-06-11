'Deepfake': How media firms can gain from the otherwise controversial tech

“Deepfake”, as the name suggests, is a combination of two words — deep learning which is a subset of machine learning, and fake. So deepfakes are essentially hyper-realistic AI-generated fake videos, images or audio recordings those look and sound just like the real thing.

The original videos of individuals are used to create strikingly similar, but forged versions, by mimicking their blinking patterns, head movements, voice patterns, and facial expressions. The creator can put words into the mouth of the concerned individual to deceive watchers. While deepfakes have been ...