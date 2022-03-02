Diversity gains traction as IT companies scout for talent across the board

The recently released Nasscom Strategic Review points out that the Indian IT services industry is the highest recruiter of women with over 1.8 million being employed so far. This represents 36 per cent of the total workforce in the sector. The report goes on to say that over 200,000 women will be hired in FY2022 alone.

It also claims that the over $200 billion IT services industry is the largest private sector employer of women. But the question that arises is that at 36 per cent, is this all the industry can achieve and what should be the ideal number. Analysts and tech companies ...