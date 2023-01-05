DIZO set to launch Watch D Pro smartwatch in India on Jan 9: Details here

-
-
DIZO is set to launch its Watch D Pro smartwatch in India on January 9, the Chinese consumer technology brand announced on Thursday. The smartwatch will be available on Flipkart and in select retail stores soon after the launch. DIZO D1 Chipset and DIZO OS would power the DIZO Watch D Pro. Below are the features and specifications:
DIZO Watch D Pro: Specifications and features
The DIZO Watch D Pro would sport a 1.85-inch screen of 60HZ refresh rate and 600 nits peak brightness. Powered by a DIZO D1 chip, the watch would boot DIZO OS supported by a dedicated GPU unit. It would have four times the RAM capacity compared to smartwatches with 600KB RAM.
The DIZO Watch D Pro would feature ‘Art Filter’ for watch face customisation and an option to change/ re-arrange all five pre-set watch faces. The watch would support weather updates including wind speed, humidity and UV Index and forecasts for the next three hours.
The DIZO Watch D Pro would come with camera controls, shutter button, countdown, smart glance for daily briefs, alarm, sensors for heart rate and SpO2 measurement, single chipset Bluetooth calling, and a do-not-disturb mode, which automatically turns on when you are asleep.
First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 16:59 IST
