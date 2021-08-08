Dizo wireless earphones review: Much the same, but still a bit different

-
Realme may have hived off a new brand to attract ultra-low-cost customers, but the design elements of the new product haven’t changed much. While Realme has two offerings in the wireless earphone range, some of the design aspects and functionality have been carried on from one to the other. Besides, with a host of new entrants, there is enough competition for Dizo to distinguish itself.
Design
If you have looked at Realme earphones, Dizo won’t look much different. With the same plasticky neckband, a bit oversized earphones, and control over one side, Dizo might seem like a replica, but there is some difference. The new buds carry thicker band support and a more matte finish. The neckband is comfortable until you start sweating, from which point it starts getting a bit problematic and sticky. The magnetic clasp on the earphones works perfectly and has an excellent clack sound to it. But like the Realme earphones, the neckband is too thick and very conspicuous. It can be noticeable from afar and poses a bit of an issue compared to others in the same price range. But the buds are made for long-term wear. Although the buttons on the band are easy to operate, I would have preferred a distinguishing mark. Also, changing the ear tips is a problem like the other product categories.
Sound quality and battery life
Realme is known for its loud pitch and extra bass, and that gets carried forward here. Much like the Dizo wireless buds, there is not much to desire in terms of depth. At high levels, even the bass gets too garbled. The best sound range to run the earphones is at 60-70 per cent volume. The Realme app offers very little in this regard. Again, the company will have to upgrade its app to make a serious foray into the space. The lack of EQ control is disappointing. Although the earphones fit properly, sound leakage is an issue, and if you put the speakers on blast, expect others to hear the song. The lower tone signature is disappointing with most of these phones, but at that price point, most require them to be loud and clear. That these earphones are, up to a certain level at least.
The earphones quickly go to the 10-hour point and have a good battery with a 15-minute charge to run another couple of hours.
The mic’s quality is good as its placement takes care of the problem. The mic is comfortably placed closer to the mouth and catches very little ambient noise, making the call experience better than the buds.
Price
There are many more options available in the Rs 1,299 price range, and I would suggest you to try them before you arrive at a decision. However, if you are looking for a sturdy design and good mic, the Dizo does an excellent job at it.
