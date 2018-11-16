Duracell power bank review: The power-carrying pink bunny is back

Sharp screens in tall phones need big batteries and fat backups. If one needs sufficient power in a handheld device for a few days without having to scour the earth for wall sockets, know this: it’s simply not possible. The best we can do is be efficient in our choice of gadgets and their sidekicks.

Speaking of which, the power-carrying pink bunny is back. Duracell, the reliable maker of batteries since 1940, has launched power banks for phones, tablets, Bluetooth devices, etc in three capacities — 3,350, 6,700 and 10,050mAh. And they look just like their AA and AAA ...