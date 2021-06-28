Dyson Omni-glide cordless vacuum cleaner launched in India: Price, features

-
ALSO READ
OPPO F19 Pro Plus review: A worthy camera-centric phone despite some flaws
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro review: Best wireless earbuds for music and calls
OnePlus 9 Pro review: Distinct but modestly priced, all-round premium phone
OPPO to launch MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC powered Reno 5 Pro 5G on Jan 18
OPPO Reno 5 Pro 5G review: Expensive, but worthy camera-centric smartphone
-
Expanding its range of vacuum cleaners in India, British technology company Dyson on Monday launched the Omni-glide cordless vacuum cleaner priced at Rs 34,900. Like the company’s flagship V11 Absolute Pro vacuum cleaner, the Dyson Omni-glide has an in-line design, with the separation system, the motor, filter and handle all aligned. However, the Omni-glide is the first Dyson vacuum cleaner to feature an omni-directional cleaner head that glides in all directions – forwards, backwards, and sideways.
“We are pioneers in the vacuum cleaner industry – we created our cyclone technology, removed the bag, and cut the cord with the introduction of our powerful cordfree machines. Today, we’re introducing a brand new way to clean hard floors with the Dyson Omni-glide vacuum,” James Dyson, Founder and Chief Engineer, Dyson said in a statement. He added, “Dyson’s new omnidirectional Fluffy cleaner head is a true testament to our engineering capabilities, and is powered by a Dyson Hyperdymium motor, and features two counter-rotating brush bars that spin at the same speed for pick up in both directions.”
The Dyson Omni-glide has an omnidirectional cleaner head, which floats on four 360-degree stabilising castors that allow it to move in all directions and into tight spaces. According to Dyson, the castors height and placement were engineered to ensure minimal resistance – whether rolling forwards, backwards or sideways. The Dyson Omni-glide has sealed ball bearings for a smooth change of direction and minimise build-up of dirt.
The Dyson Omni-glide vacuum cleaner comes with three tools – mini motorised tool to tackle hair and ground-in dirt, a worktop tool and a combination tool.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU