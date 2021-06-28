Dyson Omni-glide cordless vacuum cleaner launched in India: Price, features

Expanding its range of vacuum cleaners in India, British technology company on Monday launched the Omni-glide cordless vacuum cleaner priced at Rs 34,900. Like the company’s flagship V11 Absolute Pro vacuum cleaner, the Omni-glide has an in-line design, with the separation system, the motor, filter and handle all aligned. However, the Omni-glide is the first vacuum cleaner to feature an omni-directional cleaner head that glides in all directions – forwards, backwards, and sideways.

“We are pioneers in the vacuum cleaner industry – we created our cyclone technology, removed the bag, and cut the cord with the introduction of our powerful cordfree machines. Today, we’re introducing a brand new way to clean hard floors with the Dyson Omni-glide vacuum,” James Dyson, Founder and Chief Engineer, Dyson said in a statement. He added, “Dyson’s new omnidirectional Fluffy cleaner head is a true testament to our engineering capabilities, and is powered by a Dyson Hyperdymium motor, and features two counter-rotating brush bars that spin at the same speed for pick up in both directions.”

The Dyson Omni-glide has an omnidirectional cleaner head, which floats on four 360-degree stabilising castors that allow it to move in all directions and into tight spaces. According to Dyson, the castors height and placement were engineered to ensure minimal resistance – whether rolling forwards, backwards or sideways. The Dyson Omni-glide has sealed ball bearings for a smooth change of direction and minimise build-up of dirt.

The Dyson Omni-glide vacuum cleaner comes with three tools – mini motorised tool to tackle hair and ground-in dirt, a worktop tool and a combination tool.