Fable is working to improve cognitive fitness, says CEO Padmasree Warrior

After working as chief technology officer at global firms, such as Motorola and Cisco, Padmasree Warrior is now busy scripting her own entrepreneurial journey in the field of technology. Her start-up, Fable, looks at improving cognitive fitness by delivering the right content on the right platforms, using AI and machine learning.

The US-based IIT-Delhi and Cornell University alumna, who was in India recently to attend the AnitaB.org annual event, which connects women in technology, spoke to Samreen Ahmad about what led her to launch Fable and how technology will shape the future. Edited ...