Facebook expands Marketplace feature, quietly logs on to realty business

About two months ago, a Facebook regular saw a listing for two shirts being sold for Rs 1 on Marketplace, which lets users buy and sell items available nearby through the social network. When he clicked on the unbelievable offer, he was taken to a Facebook Messenger chat window, connecting directly to the seller, who said the actual price of the shirts was Rs 100.

After bargaining for five minutes over chat, the last price was fixed: Rs 55 for two. The mode of payment: cash on delivery. Facebook Marketplace, launched with fanfare 18 months ago, doesn’t have a pay option; and ...