Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram suffer worldwide outage

Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, collectively called the the Facebook family of apps, were down globally for users on Monday evening.
As usual, many users turned to Twitter to talk about the outage.
“WhatsApp”, and “#facebookdown”, “#whatsappdown” and “#instagramdown” were trending on Twitter on Monday evening in India.
The microblogging platform was abuzz with memes, tweets, and questions about the outage.
"We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience,” said a Facebook spokesperson in a statement, acknowledging the services were down.
It wasn’t immediately clear what had caused the services to be down for users.
Facebook has over 328 million users in India, WhatsApp has over 400 million. An estimate by Statista says India has over 180 million users on Instagram.
