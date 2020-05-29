Facebook launches 'Collab' music-making app to take on TikTok: Details here

From a messaging app for Apple Watch to meme creator and discovery platform, is experimenting on several consumer-focused apps under a new team called ‘NPE Teams, from Facebook’. The new addition to the list is a music collaboration app, which allows content creators and fans to create, watch, and mix and match original music videos. Named Collab, the iOS app will be available through invite-based model. To request access, you need to sign up for a waitlist. Invites will be send in batches, starting with people in the US and Canada.

“Collabs are three independent videos that are playing in sync. With the app, you can create your own arrangement by adding in your own recording or by swiping and discovering an arrangement to complete your composition. No musical experience is required,” said the NPE Teams, from in a blogpost.

The content created using Collab app can be published on other platforms, including Facebook-owned Instagram and Stories.





The Collab is not the first app from NPE Teams. This month itself, the team behind experimental apps rolled out two other apps – CatchUp and Hobbi.

The CatchUp app works like a Messenger; it helps you stay in touch with the people by showing if they are available to talk. However, unlike Messenger, the app does not auto set the availability. Instead, you need to indicate that you are available to talk and call.

The Hobbi app allows you to document, share and engage on the things that you love to do. The app lets user capture work progress, add notes, doodles and links to your sources of inspiration to remember the details. These moments are then organised into visual collections so you can revisit and reflect. You can share your activities with friends and family so that they can see each new update you make and give you the encouragement and feedback that you need to keep going.