Facebook set to launch Manage Activity feature to help delete posts in bulk

is set to unveil a new feature called 'Manage Activity' that lets users delete their old posts.

According to The Verge, the new feature can be used to delete individual posts or in bulk, and says it will offer filtering options to help find posts with specific people in them or in a certain time range. The novel feature will be introduced to Facebook's mobile apps first.

As per the social media tech company, the feature is meant "to make it easy for you to curate your presence on to more accurately reflect who you are today."





However, there are a couple of different options available to remove a post from the timeline. One can send a post to the trash, where it will be removed from public viewing immediately but only permanently deleted 30 days later.

The post can be manually deleted sooner. Alternatively, a post can be archived, which means it is no longer public but can still be viewed privately.



'Manage Activity' is Facebook's latest attempt to give users more control over their data.

Earlier last year, it finally launched its Clear History tool, which lets users disconnect their web browsing data from their Facebook account. However, despite its name, Clear History doesn't delete this data; it just removes the link between it and your Facebook account.