Facebook spends $22.6 million to keep Mark Zuckerberg and his family safe
Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram affected in Europe and US: Reports

Facebook's chat service 'Messenger' is also down. Users have taken to Twiter to complain about the apps

WhatsApp, Facebook, fake news

Facebook, Messenger and Instagram were inaccessible to some users worldwide, users reported on Sunday.

Downdetector.com reported the problem was in Europe and the US and it began at around 6:28 am EDT (3.58 pm IST). Facebook users in India were unaffected, according to a map put up by the outage tracking website

The website showed that there are more than 9000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook. Separately, Downdetector.com also showed that there were issues with WhatsApp and Instagram, but with relatively lower count of outage reports.

Facebook had experienced one of its longest outages in March, when some users around the globe faced trouble accessing Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp for over 24 hours.
First Published: Sun, April 14 2019. 18:11 IST

