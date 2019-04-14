Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram affected in Europe and US: Reports

Facebook, Messenger and were inaccessible to some users worldwide, users reported on Sunday.

Downdetector.com reported the problem was in Europe and the US and it began at around 6:28 am EDT (3.58 pm IST). users in India were unaffected, according to a map put up by the outage tracking website

The website showed that there are more than 9000 incidents of people reporting issues with Separately, Downdetector.com also showed that there were issues with WhatsApp and Instagram, but with relatively lower count of outage reports.

had experienced one of its longest outages in March, when some users around the globe faced trouble accessing Facebook, and WhatsApp for over 24 hours.