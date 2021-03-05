Fastrack launches fitness band, headphones, earbuds under Reflex portfolio

-
Fastrack today announced three new products under Fastrack Reflex portfolio - Fastrack Reflex 3.0, Fastrack Reflex 2C Pay, and Fastrack Reflex Tunes which marks the brand’s entry into the Hearables segment.
The products will be available in Fastrack stores and Fastrack.in and start from Rs 1795.
Reflex 3.0 is the newest smart band from the company that comes in dual tone with more than ten sports modes tracker ranging from Yoga, running, hiking to cycling and offers 20 watch faces which can be matched with interchanging straps.
Priced at Rs 2,495, the smart band has 10-day battery life, Reflex 3.0 is water-resistant and is equipped with a heart rate monitor along with features like phone finder, sleep tracker, idle alert and vibration alarm, etc.
The Reflex 3.0 is also supported with an app called Fastrack Reflex World, which provides the user with fitness activity report and in future will give access to health and diet tips, new workout suggestions.
Fastrack is soon likely to launch Reflex 2C Pay powered by YONO SBI, a contactless payment solution in the form of a fashionable sleek fitness band. Reflex 2C Pay assists consumers to make contactless payment and also help them with their fitness regime. The watch comes with features like sleep and activity tracker, phone finder, music control, 7 day power reserve and more.
Fastrack has also entered a new smart hearables category with Fastrack Reflex Tunes, which offers a range of products from over the head, behind the neck and truly wireless earbuds.
Fastrack Reflex Tunes are compatible with Android and iOS, has Bluetooth 5.0 and have varying playtime range from 6 to 26 hours. The products will be available in 165 plus Fastrack stores and on Fastrack.in and start from Rs 1,795.
