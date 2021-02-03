FAU-G review: PUBG's indigenous alternative game lacks thrill, exhilaration

-
Bengaluru-based game studio nCore Games on January 26 launched the much anticipated FAU-G (Fearless and United – Guards) for Google Android devices on January 26. The indigenous mobile game has been downloaded by millions in the country and emerged as one of the top gaming apps on the Google Play Store. Touted by many as home-grown alternative to PUBG, which was among the Chinese apps blocked by government over security concerns, is it as good or the praises are hyperbole? Let’s find out:
FAU-G is currently available only for Android devices. It is not available for Apple iPhones and iPads. The game is available to download but its full version is still under development. For now, there is only a single-player mode, and the Battle Royale and Team Deathmatch modes might be added later by the developer.
The gameplay is simple and based on real-life events at Galwan Valley, where the clash took place between Indian and Chinese soldiers on June 15, 2020. While the PUBG is all about guns, Chicken Dinner, Loot, Team management, etc. the FAU-G is more about sticks, rods, besides punches and kicks. To get a weapon in FAU-G, you will have to kill the enemies and pick whatever they drops. You can only pick two weapons at a time that stay with you only for a few seconds (and limited strikes) and you get resorted to kicks and punches before you pick another weapon.
The enemies hardly take notice of you and even when they do, they run closer only to stay inactive for the most part, allowing you enough time to rain punches or kicks, even when you are outnumbered significantly. However, there are some occasions when the enemy attacks with a weapon or punches. The game has checkpoints where you can regain health by sitting beside a bonfire. Funny it may look that there is no medical kit or medi-packs here for health by bonfire!
To make things a little interesting, each mission is time bound and failing to complete the mission in time takes you back to previous checkpoint. Also, at times, it feels you can easily move ahead without much action but even that is a bit of a problem as the control and touch calibration is poor.
While there is not much to like about the game in its current form, one thing that deserves praise is the graphics. For a game of 450 MB in size, the FAU-G has good graphics.
Verdict
The FAU-G is a work in progress. The game developer (nCore Games) should release more modes and difficulty levels to breathe some life into the game. However, in its current form, the FAU-G is nowhere close to PUBG or Call of Duty. The brawler-style game makes one lose interest after a short gaming session. It is predictable, easy and lacks any sort of exhilaration and excitement.
