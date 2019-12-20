Fit for the wrist: Fitbit Versa 2 a great watch, but not the right upgrade

The Fitbit Versa 2 is not an Apple Watch Series 5 competitor. The Watch 5 costs twice as much, has twice the features and lasts less than half as long on a single charge. Plus it has things for iPhone users — such as voice replies and phone-free access to Apple Music — that the Android-first Versa 2 is simply not allowed to.

I refuse to indulge in this equivocal war on paper. Instead, here’s my take on Versa 2’s capability as a smartwatch and its value for money as an upgrade to the OG Versa. Design 3/5 The new Versa’s AMOLED screen is brighter and ...