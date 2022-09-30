JUST IN
Business Standard

Fitbit by Google: Maps coming soon to Versa 4 and Sense 2 fitness wearables

Fitbit is offering 6 months premium membership for free to the Inspire 3, Versa 4, and Sense 2 buyers. Premium membership enables features such as daily readiness score and sleep profile

Google | Google Maps | Fitbit

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Fitbit Fall Lineup_Inspire 3_Versa 4_Sense 2
Fitbit Fall Lineup, Inspire 3, Versa 4, Sense 2

Acquired by Google in 2021, the health and fitness tracker maker Fitbit is now ‘Fitbit by Google’. It is not just the new branding; select Google services are coming to the Fitbit products line. The company on Thursday announced that Google Maps would soon be available on the recently launched Fitbit Versa 4 and Sense 2.

Priced at Rs 24,999, the Sense 2 is a premium health-tracking smartwatch in the Fitbit line. It has sensors that can detect signs of atrial fibrillation through the ECG app and PPG algorithm (both FDA cleared and CE marked) which helps to track heart health. It also has a Body Response sensor, which measures cEDA for stress management. The smartwatch offers features like heart rate variability, skin temperature and more with over six days of battery life.

The Versa 4, priced at Rs 20,499, is similar to the Sense 2 but without ECG sensor. It offers over 40 exercise modes, real-time stats, built-in GPS and Active Zone Minutes. It packs premium features such as ‘Daily Readiness Score’ that help in tracking activity goals. Like the Sense 2, the Vera 4 has a six days battery life.

Besides Sense 2 and Versa 4, Fitbit launched an entry-level fitness tracker called the Inspire 3. Priced at Rs 8,999, the tracker has a colour display that shows health metrics, date and time, and more. It is a minimal device designed around health and fitness features with ten days of battery life.

Fitbit is offering six-month premium membership for new and returning customers with the Inspire 3, Versa 4, and Sense 2. Fitbit Premium membership enables features such as daily readiness score and sleep profile. Besides, it offers over 1,000 workout and mindfulness sessions.

Read our full coverage on Google

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 11:15 IST

