Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Deals on Pixel 6a, Samsung Flip3, and more

Flipkart is hosting 'Big Saving Days' sale in which the e-commerce platform is offering exchange deals, bank offers, discounts, no-interest equated monthly installment scheme, and more on select smartphones. The sale started on January 15 and it will continue until January 20. In the sale, the e-commerce platform is offering an instant discount of up to 10 per cent on ICICI and Citi Bank cards. Here are deals and offers on select smartphones currently available on Flipkart:



6A



Inclusive of all offers, the 6A is available at a starting price of Rs 28,499. This smartphone is powered by Google Tensor processor and a 4,410 mAh battery. It comes in charcoal and chalk colours. It features a 4,410 mAh battery, a 6.14-inch full HD+ Display, 6 GB RAM, and 128 GB storage.

Galaxy Z Flip3



The Galaxy Z Flip3 is available at a discounted price of Rs 49,999. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and 3,300 mAh battery. It sports a 6.7-inch HDR10+ certified foldable dynamic AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is IPX8 rated for water protection. It offers Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

iPhone 13



Powered by A15 Bionic chip, the iPhone 13 comes in three variants of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB internal storage. These variants are available at a discounted price of Rs 58,499, Rs 68,499, and Rs 88,499, respectively. The smartphone boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, 5G connectivity, and 12MP dual front camera.

Galaxy S21 FE



Inclusive of all offers, S21 FE 5G is available at a discounted price of Rs 33,999. Powered by a 4,500 mAh battery, it sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with support for HDR10 content. The phone is IP68 rated for protection against dust and water. The smartphone boots Android 12 operating system.

Phone (1)



Phone (1) is available at a discounted price of Rs 24,999 for the base model with 8GB and 128GB storage after cashback, discounts, and other offers. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ 5G processor, the smartphone sports a 6.55-inch HDR10+ screen of 120Hz refresh rate. It runs OS 1.1.6 based on the Android 12 operating system. It is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery, supported by 33W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. The smartphone comes in black and white colours.