Flipkart mobile bonanza sale: Know deals, discounts, bank offers, and more

Flipkart is hosting the Mobile Bonanza sale in which the home-grown e-commerce platform is offering discounts, bank offers, exchange offers, and more on wide range of smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Asus, Realme, and other smartphone brands. The sale started on December 7 and it will continue until December 10.
As part of sale offers, Flipkart is offering an additional discount of up to Rs 1,750 on HDFC credit card and equated monthly instalment option on debit/credit cards on minimum transaction of Rs 25,000. Here are some of the deals currently live on the Flipkart’s Mobile Bonanza sale:
Entry-level
1) Realme C11
The price of Realme's popular smartphone Realme C11 has dropped to Rs 7,499 from Rs 8,999. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery and 6.5-inch screen.
2) Redmi 9i
Redmi's 9i is available for Rs 8,999 from Rs 10,999 during Flipkart's sale. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery, 6.5-inch HD-plus display and comes with 4GB ram and 128 GB storage.
Budget
1) Realme Narzo 20
The recently lauched smartphone from Realme -- Narzo 20 is available for Rs 10,499 from Rs 12,999. The smartphone has a 48MP triple camera and 6,000mAh battery.
2) Poco M2
Poco's M2 that comes with 6GB RAM and AI quad camera is available for Rs 10,999 from Rs 12,999 during the sale. The smartphone has 6.5-inch FHD-plus display and 5,000mAh battery.
Midrange
1) Samsung Galaxy F41
Among the lucrative deals is the smartphone from Samsung that offers super AMOLED display, 6,000mAh battery, 6GB RAM and 64mp main shooter. Samsung Galaxy F41 is available for Rs 15,499 instead of Rs 19,999.
2) Realme 7
Realme 7 with up to 8GB of RAM, 64MP quad camera and 90Hz display is available for Rs 14,999, down from Rs 17,999 during the sale.
Midrange premium
The gaming phone from Asus --ROG Phone 3 (8GB+128GB) is available for Rs 44,999 while the (12GB+128GB) version is available for Rs 47,999 after the discount. You can also get flat Rs 1750 instant discount on using HDFC Bank credit cards.
Xiaomi's Mi 10T (8GB+128GB) is available for Rs 37,999, down from Rs 42,999 during the sale. The smartphone has a 64MP primary shooter, 5,000mAh battery, and Snapdragon 865 processor.
Flagships
The premium smartphone from Samsung has a discount of Rs 33,000 on it as the price has come down to Rs 49,990 (8GB+128GB) version. You can also get flat Rs 1750 instant discount on using HDFC Bank credit cards
Another premium smartphone has a hefty discount on it during Flipkart's sale. You can get Samsung Note 10+ Plus for Rs 54,999 as the smartphone has Rs 30,000 off on it. Besides, you can use HDFC card for Rs 1750 instant discount.
