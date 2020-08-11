Flipkart seeks to tap next 200 million users using voice tech amid pandemic

For the past few weeks now, Naresh Bajgai, a cook in Bengaluru, has been discovering and buying groceries easily using voice commands in Hindi on e-commerce platform Flipkart. “It’s easier to speak and order just like you talk to a shopkeeper,” said Bajgai. “Also, typing and searching are more difficult than speaking.” All this was made possible by the recently-launched ‘voice assistant’ a conversational artificial intelligence platform, which has been built by Flipkart’s in-house technology team.

The Walmart-owned firm has also ensured ...