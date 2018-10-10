Flipkart to take Google Pixel 3, 3 XL pre-order from Oct 11; sale on Nov 1

Search engine and technology giant on October 9 announced the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL with dual front cameras, new format screens, software improved imaging capabilities and support for fast wireless charging. The duo of smartphones will be available in black, not pink and clear white colours from November 1. However, these phones will be available for pre-order on during that is starting from October 11. As for the storage, both the phone will be available in two storage options – 64GB and 128GB. The Pixel 3 is priced at Rs 71,000 and Rs 80,000 for 64GB and 128GB storage models, respectively. The Pixel 3 XL, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 83,000 and Rs 92,000 for 64GB and 128GB variants, respectively.

The Pixel 3-series has a glass-metal-glass design with a matte paint covering the lower back side. Though these phones continue with a single primary camera, they now have a dual camera module on the front for selfies. Both the phones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 system-on-chip, paired with 4GB of RAM. The Pixel 3 has a 5.5-inch 18:9 aspect ratio OLED screen of fullHD+ resolution. The Pixel 3 XL, on the other hand, has a 6.3-inch notch-based 18.5:9 aspect ratio OLED screen of QHD+ resolution. The screen in both the smartphones support HDR and always-on display feature. Both the phones also have pressure sensors for squeeze to initiate command feature and stereo speakers. Powering the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL is a 2,915 mAh and 3,430 mAh battery, respectively.





The Pixel-series has always been about software, algorithms and optimisations. The new Pixel 3-series is no different. The smartphones come loaded with Android 9.0 Pie operating system optimised for Pixel smartphones. Like yesteryear’s Pixel 2-series smartphones, the Pixel 3-series features a dedicated visual core engine to process information collected through camera sensors. However, the new series also features a dedicated security chip – Titan M – that store passwords and operating system securely.

The Pixel-series smartphones are known for their imaging capabilities. Although, the Pixel 3-series continues to sport a single 12.2-megapixel primary camera, it now has a dual camera module on the front for selfies. The camera modules, as claimed by Google, uses enhanced algorithms and artificial intelligence to improve the output. The front camera uses a combination of an 8MP wide-angle (107-degree) and an 8MP telephoto lenses of f/1.8 aperture size. The camera modules in the Pixel 3-series support additional functionality such as top shot, which captures moments when no one is blinking, super res zoom, which uses AI to make blurred free zoom and create & play, which uses augmented reality to place several objects in frame.